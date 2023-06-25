wrestling / News
Bayley Comments on Match Being Cut From SmackDown
June 24, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE made a number of changes to SmackDown this week, with multiple matches being changed. Bayley was originally scheduled to face Shotzi, but the match was cut from the show. The former champion commented on the change earlier today on her social media.
Bayley wrote, “Card subject to change. Sorry. Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat ass.” You can check out that tweet below:
Card subject to change..
Sorry.
Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat ass https://t.co/WGo5icxQo1
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2023