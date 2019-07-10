wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Comments On Ramblin’ Rabbit Appearing On Smackdown, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, New WWE Shirts Available
– Another Firefly Funhouse character made an appearance during a WWE show, as Ramblin’ Rabbit showed up (even though he’s been killed off twice) during a Bayley segment on Smackdown. Bayley actually commented on it, writing on Twitter:
Put that thing in the match too https://t.co/BHvEgEJ5zz
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 10, 2019
This would likely make her the first person to comment on one of Bray Wyatt’s character showing up in the background of WWE segments.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Duane ‘Gillberg’ Gill (60) and Billy Jack Haynes (66). Today would have been the 53rd birthday of Johnny Grunge and the 95th birthday of Bobo Brazil.
– WWE is now selling new shirts for Bayley (“Release Your Inner Bayley”), The New Day (“Unicorn Balloon”) and Alexa Bliss (“Sealed With A Bliss”).
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Withdrawal From Starrcast III, Says Conrad Thompson Never Told Him It Was Starrcast, Claims WWE Had ‘Zero’ to Do With It
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status