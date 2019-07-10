WWE News: Bayley Comments On Ramblin’ Rabbit Appearing On Smackdown, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, New WWE Shirts Available

– Another Firefly Funhouse character made an appearance during a WWE show, as Ramblin’ Rabbit showed up (even though he’s been killed off twice) during a Bayley segment on Smackdown. Bayley actually commented on it, writing on Twitter:

Put that thing in the match too https://t.co/BHvEgEJ5zz — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 10, 2019

This would likely make her the first person to comment on one of Bray Wyatt’s character showing up in the background of WWE segments.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Duane ‘Gillberg’ Gill (60) and Billy Jack Haynes (66). Today would have been the 53rd birthday of Johnny Grunge and the 95th birthday of Bobo Brazil.

– WWE is now selling new shirts for Bayley (“Release Your Inner Bayley”), The New Day (“Unicorn Balloon”) and Alexa Bliss (“Sealed With A Bliss”).