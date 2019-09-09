wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Comments On Reuniting With Sasha Banks, Top 5 Undertaker Smackdown Moments, Steve Austin and Becky Lynch Throw Hatchets

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Bayley spoke about reuniting with Sasha Banks for tonight’s episode of RAW, where they will team up to face Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She wrote:

– USA Network has released a clip from last week’s Straight Up Steve Austin, featuring Stone Cold and Becky Lynch throwing hatchets, as one does.

– WWE has also posted a clip to Twitter showing the top five Undertaker moments in Smackdown history.

