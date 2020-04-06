– Bayley retained her SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36, defeating Tamina, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Sasha Banks in a fatal five-way bout. After the match, Kayla Braxton caught up with Bayley.

“Go get Paige, bring her up right now, go Skype her, go FaceTime her, because that’s the only way she likes to communicate, right? I don’t care what match she has to make. I thought you [Kayla Braxton] were gonna be in the match. Where’s Renee Young? Open invitation. I would have whooped you too, Kayla. Tell Paige that. What was your question? There’s a lot going on. I had to face four other women, in case you didn’t notice, including my best friend. That’s like a hundred people versus me. That’s a lot. It’s a lot of stress. I’ve had a big year. How long have I been champion again? I lost count.”

Bayley also posted a video of her rolling on the floor and laughing following her victory. Bayley and Sasha Banks were reportedly laying on the floor and making it known they weren’t happy with their loss at WrestleMania 35, though both denied the report.