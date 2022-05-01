Bayley Comments On WWE Release of Dakota Kai

In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about the WWE release of Dakota Kai, which happened yesterday along with nine other NXT wrestlers.

She wrote: “I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone. And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around.”

I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone… — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2022