Bayley Comments On Reports That She Won’t Be Back Until February or March

Bayley saw those reports that she will not be back in time for the Royal Rumble, and she had some thoughts on it. It was noted in the WON that the WWE star’s return from injury was targeted for perhaps February but more likely March, and took to Twitter to throw some doubt on that situation.

Bayley wrote in reply:

“OMG GOOD TO KNOW!!!!!!!!!!!! THEY ARE ALWAYS ACCURATE.”

The former Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champion underwent surgery in July for a torn ACL and, at the time, was expected to be out for around nine months.