Bayley Tweets on Her Summerslam Matchup, Asks Stephanie If Smackdown Is Cancelled After Retribution’s Attack

– As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon appeared on last night’s Smackdown and announced that there will be a battle royal with Superstars from all three brands on next week’s Smackdown. The winner will face Bayley for her WWE Women’s Championship at Summerslam 2020. Following the announcement, Bayley commented on the announcement via Twitter. Additionally, she commented on Retribution taking apart the ring and the Performance Center at Smackdown’s conclusion.

Regarding the Summerslam matchup announcement, she tweeted, “Sweet awesome delightful yahooo yahtzeee! #BayleyDosStraps creating competition, you’re welcome everyone!”

She added on Retribution, “Soooooo, @StephMcMahon is SmackDown cancelled?” You can view her tweets below: