– As noted, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been vacated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez due to Morgan’s injury. WWE will crown new champions with an upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match for the titles on the May 29 edition of Monday Night Raw. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and inaugural champion Bayley commented on the news via her Twitter late last night.

Bayley wrote, “These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) became the inaugural champions for the current iteration of the tag titles after winning an Elimination Chamber match at the 2019 event. They later won the titles again in May 2020. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Bayley’s Damage CTRL stable have also held the titles on two separate occasions.