wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Doesn’t Want To Be Compared to Becky Lynch, Bizarre New Tamina Promo, WWE Wishes Liv Happy Birthday
– Bayley’s not happy about fans on Twitter comparing her to Becky Lynch. She took to Twitter and told fans to stop calling her “Bayley 2 Belts,” a reference to “Becky 2 Belts.”
“SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt”
SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt pic.twitter.com/TlVcI7OqCb
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2020
– Tamina posted this bizarre new promo video today of her in a mental asylum. It remains to be seen where this leads, as it seems to be something she made on her own, though that isn’t confirmed.
“After my devastating loss at #MITB and 10 years of being used and abused it has finally happened…..”The Trepidation”.”
After my devastating loss at #MITB and 10 years of being used and abused it has finally happened…..”The Trepidation”.
.
.#WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLive #Raw #BackLash #Tamina #Cracked #NobodyNicer #NobodyMeaner pic.twitter.com/G09fWyasqK
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) June 8, 2020
– WWE wished Liv Morgan a Happy Birthday today. She is 26 now.
What a tangled web she weaves. 🕸️🕷️
Happy birthday, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! pic.twitter.com/144Gcv3n4j
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on What WWE Taped For Backlash Yesterday
- More Details On Triple H Addressing NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter
- FTR Address The Young Bucks Making Jokes About Them Without Their Consent, How Cody Rhodes Insulted Their Work
- Triple H Discusses If Hog Pen Match Was Punishment for Curtain Call, Charlotte Flair’s Future in NXT, His New WWE Role, More