WWE News: Bayley Doesn’t Want To Be Compared to Becky Lynch, Bizarre New Tamina Promo, WWE Wishes Liv Happy Birthday

– Bayley’s not happy about fans on Twitter comparing her to Becky Lynch. She took to Twitter and told fans to stop calling her “Bayley 2 Belts,” a reference to “Becky 2 Belts.”

“SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt”

– Tamina posted this bizarre new promo video today of her in a mental asylum. It remains to be seen where this leads, as it seems to be something she made on her own, though that isn’t confirmed.

“After my devastating loss at #MITB and 10 years of being used and abused it has finally happened…..”The Trepidation”.”

– WWE wished Liv Morgan a Happy Birthday today. She is 26 now.