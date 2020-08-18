Bayley on the Competitiveness of the Horsewomen, Becky and Herself Taking Longer to Get To the Top

Bayley was a guest on the Swerve City podcast and discussed the rise of the WWE Horsewomen, as well as the competitiveness that pushed them all to excel. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been at the forefront of the Women’s Evolution and Bayley talked about how their competitive nature was a big part of their drive to succeed.

She also discussed how she and Lynch took longer to really come into their own and make it to the top of the card. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the competitiveness between the Horsewomen: “I think the competition is what made us stand out, or made us get to the level we did. It was like, you know Charlotte and Sasha were main eventing shows for a long time … so it was like, obviously we love each other and we’re there for each other. But it’s like, ‘Damn, I wish I was in that title picture with you,’ or ‘I wish I had the title.’ So it was always friendly, but it was always like, in your mind, ‘Dude, I’m better than you. And I know that I am, I just need the match to prove it, I need the opportunity to prove it.’ But that was all of our heads. And we all knew it, it’s not like we were talking s**t behind — I don’t know what we can say here? We weren’t talking crap behind each other’s back or anything. We knew what we were there for. And that’s what made it awesome.”

On not getting to the top as quick as Banks and Flair: “I think Becky and I during this time were kind of the underdogs of this group. We were always the underdogs, and it was like, we didn’t know why. We were the biggest babyfaces, I think. Becky was getting great reactions. It took her a while, it took me a while character-wise, but we were always just trying, trying, trying, trying. But once Becky got that match at one of the Takeovers, and you know I had matches with Becky and Charlotte and stuff. It just took time. But we all needed each other, for sure.”

