Bayley Confronts Lyra Valkyria In Ring Following End of WWE Smackdown

Bayley is not done with Lyra Valkyria, taking aim at her friend-turned-rival after WWE Smackdown went off the air. Bayley and Valkyria appeared in a post-show in-ring segment, as you can see in a clip below.

In the dark segment, Bayley expresses frustration with Valkyria after they lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on Raw. She noted (per Wrestling Inc), “I tried to do something out of the good of my heart – put us in a tag team title match. Why? She gets to go to SummerSlam because I’m out of match at SummerSlam, thanks to you (points towards Valkyria).”

Bayley demanded that Valkyria explain herself over what happened on Monday but didn’t give her the chance, saying it’s “water under the bridge” and she wanted to make sure the fans had a good show.

Valkyria will battle Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.