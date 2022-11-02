wrestling / News

Bayley Congratulates Odyssey Jones On Return From Injury

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Bayley congratulated Odyssey Jones on his return to the ring during last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones had been out of action since December 28, 2021. Sometime after that, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Bayley wrote: “Happy for you dude! Been amazing to watch your rehab journey to now. Congrats.

