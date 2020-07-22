Bayley Corrects Earlier Tweet Saying ‘Stephanie McMahon Is Done For’ After Stephanie Responds

– Yesterday, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley wrote on an angry tweet, typing “[email protected] is done for!!!!” It appears she later regretted that comment. After Stephanie McMahon responded asking what she meant, Bayley later wrote in response today, “Hello ma’am that was just a typo ….i meant …..hope you’re done for the day….so that you can relax!! [Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat] Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat thanks for the opportunity!!!!!! #raw.” You can view that exchange below.

On Monday’s Raw, WWE confirmed that Asuka was still the Raw women’s champion following Extreme Rules. Also, Stephanie McMahon announced that Asuka will defend the title again on next week’s Raw against Bayley’s tag team partner, Sasha Banks. Also on Raw, Kairi Sane beat Bayley in a non-title singles match.