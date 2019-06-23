Bayley Responds to Critics Who Think She ‘Peaked in NXT’

– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley tweeted out a photo of her with all her WWE accolades on Twitter. The caption for the photo reads, “Too bad I “peaked in NXT” huh? Tonight, I rewrite history. #WWEStompingGrounds.” The picture shows Bayley posing with her Money in the Bank Briefcase, her previous Smackdown women’s tag team title, her current Smackdown women’s title, her Raw women’s title, and her NXT women’s title. You can check out that tweet below.

She will be defending her title against former champion Alexa Bliss tonight at Stomping Grounds. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.