Bayley Cuts Promo On Sasha Banks on SmackDown, Says She Used Banks (Clips)

Bayley showed her true colors regarding her “friendship” with Sasha Banks on this week’s Smackdown in a promo cut during the show. The Smackdown Women’s Champion came out on tonight’s episode and acknowledged that she was really just using Banks, because she knew that Banks was trying to use her. Bayley said that her attack on Banks last week was simply a matter of striking first and hard.

You can see a couple of clips from the segment below: