wrestling / News
Bayley Cuts Promo On Sasha Banks on SmackDown, Says She Used Banks (Clips)
Bayley showed her true colors regarding her “friendship” with Sasha Banks on this week’s Smackdown in a promo cut during the show. The Smackdown Women’s Champion came out on tonight’s episode and acknowledged that she was really just using Banks, because she knew that Banks was trying to use her. Bayley said that her attack on Banks last week was simply a matter of striking first and hard.
You can see a couple of clips from the segment below:
"Well DING DONG, yes I did. I loved every single second of it." – @itsBayleyWWE on whether she enjoyed attacking @SashaBanksWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4qbR5K0BAs
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 12, 2020
“You are completely useless to me.”@itsBayleyWWE makes her motives clear regarding @SashaBanksWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YnoksOdLog
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit