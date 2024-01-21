wrestling / News

Bayley Shares Damage CTRL Photo, CM Punk Says He Wants To Join

January 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Bayley shared a photo of all five members of Damage CTRL, but CM Punk left a humorous reply. Punk noted that he wanted to join the group, but hasn’t heard back.

He wrote in the comments: “I sent in my application to join but haven’t heard anything yet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Damage CTRL, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading