Bayley Shares Damage CTRL Photo, CM Punk Says He Wants To Join
January 20, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Bayley shared a photo of all five members of Damage CTRL, but CM Punk left a humorous reply. Punk noted that he wanted to join the group, but hasn’t heard back.
He wrote in the comments: “I sent in my application to join but haven’t heard anything yet.”
