Bayley Debuts New Look, Wins Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Video)
– Bayley has a new look, a new attitude and a new Women’s Championship reign following this week’s Smackdown. Bayley came out for her match with Charlotte Flair with a new look and destroyed her inflatable balloon people, then proceeded to defeat Flair to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Bayley’s second run with the championship, as she takes back the title she lost to Flair at Hell in a Cell. Flair’s run, her fifth, ends at five days.
NOT THE BAYLEY BUDDIES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/qsYaMSYEVQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
Buddies no longer…#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/V7fgLUcTxR
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
✅NEW HAIRCUT
✅NEW ATTITUDE
❓NEW BAYLEY#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/KoSo3Gjwh5
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
#TheQueen is THAT good. #SmackDown @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/PIrip4OeUf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 12, 2019
The 1️⃣0️⃣-TIME CHAMP @MsCharlotteWWE is reminding @itsBayleyWWE why they call her #TheQueen! #SmackDown #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ooj5pC4Jz5
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
She's her own ROLE MODEL now. @itsBayleyWWE is your NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/ImY76g9LLZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
