Bayley Debuts New Look, Wins Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Video)

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley has a new look, a new attitude and a new Women’s Championship reign following this week’s Smackdown. Bayley came out for her match with Charlotte Flair with a new look and destroyed her inflatable balloon people, then proceeded to defeat Flair to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Bayley’s second run with the championship, as she takes back the title she lost to Flair at Hell in a Cell. Flair’s run, her fifth, ends at five days.

