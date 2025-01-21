Bayley is entering the women’s Royal Rumble, announcing her intent to do so on this week’s WWE Raw. The former Smackdown star made her first appearance as a new member of the Raw roster on Monday night’s show and told Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview that she was declaring herself for the women’s Rumble match.

Bayley was then confronted by Nia Jax on Raw, who had already declared herself for the Rumble and said she would be winning this year. That led to a match being set up between the two for later tonight.

Bayley and Jax are the only two declared for the women’s Royal Rumble thus far. We’ll have an updated card for the Royal Rumble after Raw.