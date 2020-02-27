Bayley Defeats Naomi to Retain Title at Super ShowDown (Pics, Video)

– Bayley remains the Smackdown women’s champion after beating Naomi at today’s Super ShowDown event. Both women were fully covered up and wore shirts for the match. You can check out some photos and clips from the match released by WWE on social media.

Bayley picked up the win after tying Naomi’s foot in her shoot and hitting her with the Rose Plant to get the pinfall victory. This was the first WWE women’s title match in Saudi Arabia. It was the second WWE women’s match to be held in the country after Natalya vs. Lacey Evans after Crown Jewel 2019.

