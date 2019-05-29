WWE News: Bayley Defends After 205 Live Last Night, Brock Lesnar Has New Merchandise, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK

– After last night’s 205 Live was over, Bayley came out and defended the Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.

– WWE has released a new “Brock Party” t-shirt.

– This week’s NXT UK will feature Toni Storm vs. Nina Samuels, as well as Pete Dunne getting some help against WALTER and his new faction.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s NXT, the last episode before Takeover XXV:

*Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

*Kushida vs. Drew Gulak

*Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons