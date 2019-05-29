wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Defends After 205 Live Last Night, Brock Lesnar Has New Merchandise, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK
– After last night’s 205 Live was over, Bayley came out and defended the Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.
– WWE has released a new “Brock Party” t-shirt.
Join the party. The #BrockParty! New #BrockLesnar tee available now at #WWEShop. #WWE #Rawhttps://t.co/jUNqLfibjH pic.twitter.com/3T7skChj3x
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 28, 2019
– This week’s NXT UK will feature Toni Storm vs. Nina Samuels, as well as Pete Dunne getting some help against WALTER and his new faction.
– Here is the lineup for this week’s NXT, the last episode before Takeover XXV:
*Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair
*Kushida vs. Drew Gulak
*Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons
