WWE News: Bayley Defends Title Against Nikki Cross in Smackdown Main Event, Naomi vs. Lacey Evans Clip
– Bayley managed to fend off Nikki Cross for a second time, defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see a clip of the match below:
– WWE also posted a segment from the Naomi vs. Lacey Evans match, which saw Naomi pick up the victory:
