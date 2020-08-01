wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Defends Title Against Nikki Cross in Smackdown Main Event, Naomi vs. Lacey Evans Clip

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Smackdown

– Bayley managed to fend off Nikki Cross for a second time, defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see a clip of the match below:

– WWE also posted a segment from the Naomi vs. Lacey Evans match, which saw Naomi pick up the victory:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading