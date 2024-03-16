Bayley Delivers a Message to Damage CTRL & Iyo Sky

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Bayley beat Dakota Kai via DQ after Iyo Sky interfered. Naomi came out to help save Bayley from a beatdown by Damage Control, but Naomi was beaten down as well. WWE released a backstage video of Bayley after the show, who delivered the following message to Damage CTRL:

“If you’re gonna film me, why don’t we send a little something to Damage CTRL. If they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building, without the person that brought them into the WWE, they wouldn’t be here without Bayley. Let me remind them, I don’t care if the fans cheer for me, if they’re booing me, who likes me, who hates me because the facts are the facts, and this is the truth, that Dakota would not be standing here if it wasn’t for me. Iyo Sky would not be standing here as the WWE Women’s Champion if it wasn’t for me. And I promise I keep my word when I say that I’m gonna take out Damage CTRL one by one, and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do ’til I get to WrestleMania and I take that title from you, Iyo.”

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. WrestleMania 40 will take place over April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.