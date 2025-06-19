– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed feuding with Becky Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Title and how their rivalry can elevate the title to heights similar to the men’s Intercontinental belt. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on her rivalry with Becky Lynch elevating the Women’s IC Title: “It’s really cool to think that people may think like that. I think to me, it’s not about the title right now. It’s just kind of like a cherry on top, to be honest. As much as I would love to win that title, as much as I would love to win the US Women’s title, because those are things I’ve never done before. Like you said, like I’ve done a lot, almost everything, but there’s two brand new titles that I’ve never won that I wouldn’t mind carrying and calling myself one of those champions one day.”

On how the title started out with Lyra Valkyria: “But I also think that the Intercontinental title for the women, it started off really well. I think the tournament was awesome. All the matches that Lyra had and defended, I think were freaking great. I think she was a perfect inaugural champion. I think like the whole workhorse title, really showcased in the women’s division as well. I think it got off to a good start, but I do believe for Becky and I to bring our experience to that championship and get the eyes on it, it’s only going to make everybody in the division hungrier to get that title, and that’s what it’s all about.”

On the goal of bringing more eyes on the division: “That’s really like bringing in the tag titles. Like that was always the goal was to bring more eyes on more women in the division, make the women more hungry and want something bigger and better and more for themselves. I think that’s what this is going to do. If a match between Becky and I can even level it up just a little bit, then that’s what I want to do. But I’m just here to beat the living crap out of her, and my shoulder is nice and healthy now. So I think the title would fit perfectly.”

The Women’s Intercontinental is one of the few singles titles in WWE that Bayley has not yet held. Bayley gets her opportunity at the title and some payback against Becky Lynch when she challenges her rival for the championship on next week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE Raw will be held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 23. It will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.