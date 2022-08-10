Bayley On Emotions Of Her WWE Return At SummerSlam, Her Initial Reaction To Her Injury

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bayley discussed the emotions of her WWE return at SummerSlam, her initial reaction to her injury, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bayley on the emotions of her WWE return at SummerSlam: “I’m still in shock that I’m back. I’m still kind of processing it all. But I’m just so excited. I think I’m just starting to realize that I get to perform in front of fans again and get to mess with people again and look people in their eyes and don’t have to just hear [Corey Graves] and Michael Cole’s voice. I get to hear other voices…..[the SummerSlam return] felt oddly normal again. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was gonna be in front of people again. It was just so cool. You forget the energy you’ve felt for the past however many years. Just walking out there, and the entranceway was so long, but the cool thing about is it’s like three different sections in that entranceway. So, when you first walk out, it’s that one little section. I got to see the first people and their reactions, then I turned one way, and it’s a whole new sea of people that get to see me. Then I see another set of reactions. It’s kind of like I got that feeling three different times, and it was amazing. It was so cool.”

On her initial reaction to her injury and how her mindset changed: “At first, when the injury first happened, I was so upset because we were one or two weeks away from being in front of fans. I was like, ‘I can’t believe you made it this far and your body just gave up on you.’ That was my initial thought. As everyone says, when injuries happen, you kind of have time to reflect and sit and go through all these different waves of emotions. I realized that my body had been telling me for a long time to slow down and that I really needed a break. I felt like I was pushing myself too far to the point where you don’t want to get to, where you start losing it and feel a little crazy and your body is just too worn down. I was getting to that point, but they needed this, and I needed that. I just wanted to prove I could handle it. So, I think my body made it kind of stop for me, and I really think now looking back, it was all meant to be.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.