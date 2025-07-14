Bayley Says The Energy At WWE Evolution Reminds Her Of Her Time in NXT

In a post on Twitter, Bayley said that the energy from the audience at WWE Evolution last night reminded her of her time in NXT. Bayley wrestled in the opening match, a triple threat against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental title.

She wrote: “I cannot explain the feeling in the arena last night but it was reminiscent of the early NXT days for me. Some kind of magic and so full of love. Thank you to every person that showed up in support, and thank you all for watching. This picture sums up my night 💙

#Evolution2”