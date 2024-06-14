Bayley Has Been Excited To See Mercedes Mone’s Success In AEW

While Bayley misses working with Mercedes Mone, she’s been enjoying seeing her former tag team partner find success outside of WWE. The WWE Women’s Champion recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about what it’s been like seeing Mone’s work in NJPW and now in AEW.

“I am so excited to see her take this to next level,” Bayley said (per Fightful). “As much as I miss having her here. Wrestling, to me, still feels weird without her, but it’s like I have her in a different way where I can tell her what’s going on here and what I need help with, and what I’m trying to do to make it better over here. The same goes for her.”

She continued, “It’s kind of nice we’re able to help and grow in two different companies and separately. In a way, it’s kind of better. I’m so proud of her for taking that leap and taking the chance on herself. She has so much to offer the world. There is so much more that she’s going to be able to do. I’m really excited to watch. Now, I just get to be a fan. Can’t be her tag partner anymore, but now I get to be a fan.”

Bayley is defending her title against Piper Niven at WWE Clash at the Castle, while Mone is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.