Bayley Is Excited For WWE WrestleMania 40, Vows To Walk Out Women’s Champion

Bayley is set to battle IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40, and she recently reflected on being on the show. Bayley appeared on NFL Total Access and talked about being part of the big show, noting that she is part of “history.”

“WrestleMania is always so exciting,” Bayley said (per Fightful). “It’s the most special time of the year. That’s our Super Bowl. It’s always to me felt like it’s on another planet, even since I was a kid,” she said. “This WrestleMania in particular, WrestleMania 40, this is the hottest WWE has ever been. We have The Rock coming back, we have everybody.”

She continued, “To be a part of this gigantic show, WrestleMania 40, that’s been going on for four decades, is insane. So the fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story that I kind of created with the beginning of Damage CTRL with IYO SKY, it’s a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion because this is history right here.”