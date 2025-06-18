– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley addressed not responding to Lyra Valkyria after WrestleMania 41. Bayley was scheduled to team with Lyra at the event and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, Becky Lynch attacked Bayley backstage, taking her out of the match and replacing her for the bout instead. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on not responding to Lyra Valkyria after WrestleMania: “It’s not personal towards Lyra, but when I was taken out at WrestleMania, like me healing and me going through that injury and me watching WrestleMania from home, like just wasn’t about her. Like everything I was feeling wasn’t about her. As much as I loved the tag team we formed in two weeks, three weeks, and I really feel like we were on a roll and that people were getting behind us. She’s incredible, and I really enjoyed being by her side and being across the ring from her.”

On what happened at WrestleMania and her history with Becky Lynch: “But what happened at Mania goes beyond that, and she doesn’t even know. If she thinks she was betrayed by Becky, she has no idea what the history’s been between Becky and I, and that goes beyond what you’ve seen on TV. Nobody knows how Becky and I are in the back. Lyra doesn’t know. She’s still brand new. So It really just doesn’t have anything to do with her, and I didn’t do it to be mean, but I just had to be alone at that time. I think one day she’ll see it. I don’t know if she’ll understand anytime soon. She’s still very young, like I said, but I think one day she’ll understand.”

Bayley is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Next week’s Raw is being held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 23. It will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.