Bayley Explains Why She Wants Paramore For Wrestlemania

As previously noted, Bayley posted that she wants to get Paramore to appear at Wrestlemania. She also expressed this belief in yesterday’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful) and explained why.

She said: “Let’s do Paramore for Mania. Hashtag Paramore for Mania. Maybe we can start that up because that’s been my dream. I’ve never got one of those big Mania entrances like everybody else so maybe I should get one this year.“