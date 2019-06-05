WWE News: Bayley Faces Charlotte Flair After Smackdown Taping, Daniel Bryan & Rowan Argue With Heavy Machinery

– Bayley battled Charlotte Flair in the post-Smackdown and 205 Live taping dark match. You can see video below of the two facing off. Wrestling Inc reports that Bayley defeated Flair in the match.

– WWE posted the following video from the Smackdown taping with Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Heavy Machinery backstage. Bryan and Rowan talked about how the tag team division was a joke, and that Heavy Machinery weren’t eligible to compete for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships because they’re The Planet’s Champions and Otis isn’t from this planet. Heavy Machinery showed up and took shots at the two for dodging them, as you can see below: