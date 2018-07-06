Quantcast

 

Various News: Bayley Fires Back At Sasha With Her Own Snoop Dogg Photo, Goldust Tells Fans What The Wrestling Biz Is All About, NJPW on AXS TV Preview

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– After Sasha Banks took a shot at Bayley by posting a photo of them along with Snoop Dog, claiming that Bayley begged to meet him, Bayley posted the following…

– Goldust shared the following on Twitter…

– Set for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV is the IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match from NJPW Dominion 2018.

