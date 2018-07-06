wrestling / News
Various News: Bayley Fires Back At Sasha With Her Own Snoop Dogg Photo, Goldust Tells Fans What The Wrestling Biz Is All About, NJPW on AXS TV Preview
– After Sasha Banks took a shot at Bayley by posting a photo of them along with Snoop Dog, claiming that Bayley begged to meet him, Bayley posted the following…
– Goldust shared the following on Twitter…
These girls of yours are absolutely precious!! Please dm me their names and I will send them a couple signed 8×10’s. Thanks https://t.co/8i5kT6vr2L
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 6, 2018
Nothing touches my heart in this business like children. They are what makes me truly happy. Grownups, not so much. #AllAboutTheKids #NothingElseMatters
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 6, 2018
– Set for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV is the IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match from NJPW Dominion 2018.