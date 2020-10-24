WWE News: Bayley Forces Sasha Banks to Sign Hell in a Cell Contract, Seth Rollins vs. Murphy Highlights

– Sasha Banks got her signed contract for a match with Bayley at Hell in a Cell, though it took being physical for it to happen. On tonight’s show, Banks tried to get Bayley to sign the contract but Bayley tried to attack with a chair. That backfired as Banks got Bayley wrapped up in the chair and applied a submission hold until Bayley finally signed:

– WWE posted a clip from Seth Rollins’ win over Murphy on tonight’s show: