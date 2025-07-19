wrestling / News

Bayley Says She’s Free To ‘Control’ Cardi B at WWE Summerslam, Cardi Responds

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam Cardi B Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, rapper and Summerslam host Cardi B reacted to comments from Triple H a month ago. In them, he said that Cardi will do what she wants as the host and he doesn’t know if anyone can control her.

She wrote: “Listen Triple H, these girls trying me.

Triple H replied: “I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at Summerslam.

That’s when Bayley, who has no opponent at the event, pointed out that she was free.

Cardi replied: “Leave her at home.”

Summerslam happens at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3.

