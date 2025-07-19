wrestling / News
Bayley Says She’s Free To ‘Control’ Cardi B at WWE Summerslam, Cardi Responds
In a post on Twitter, rapper and Summerslam host Cardi B reacted to comments from Triple H a month ago. In them, he said that Cardi will do what she wants as the host and he doesn’t know if anyone can control her.
She wrote: “Listen Triple H, these girls trying me.”
Triple H replied: “I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at Summerslam.”
That’s when Bayley, who has no opponent at the event, pointed out that she was free.
Cardi replied: “Leave her at home.”
Summerslam happens at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3.
🙄🙄 @TripleH leave her at home… https://t.co/Wr2TEYq6MC
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 18, 2025
I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at #SummerSlam… https://t.co/xFYT4Z6MbO
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 18, 2025