Bayley Thinks George Kittle Has What It Takes To Make It In WWE

Bayley is a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers fan, and she thinks George Kittle would be able to excel in WWE. Bayley appeared on NFL Total Access and, which asked which 49ers player had the most upside as a potential WWE star, named Kittle.

“This is not a biased thing, but I’m gonna have to say Kittle, just because I saw what he did at WrestleMania last year,” she said (per Fightful). “He hopped in there, he got in the mix a little bit. But I think he just has the personality. There’s so many things that, as a WWE superstar, that we are larger than life. We have these characters that we put on all the time. That dude just has it naturally, he’s just himself, and he’s such a character, which is why he has all these sponsors and all these commercials, and why he has so many fans.”

She added, “I see his jersey maybe more than anybody when I go to the games. But you know what? We also wouldn’t mind a Nick Bosa on the WWE team because his legs, in person, if you’re there in the field, I watched them warm up for their games, and I’m like, that dude is gigantic.”

Kittle was involved in the impromptu match between Miz and Pat McAfee on last year’s show and has said that he’d be open to another appearance.