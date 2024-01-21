Bayley On How George Kittle’s Vocal Love For Wrestling Helps the Industry

George Kittle is a noted wrestling fan, and Bayley believes that the NFL star helps make wrestling “seem cool.” Bayley spoke with USA Today recently and spoke about the 49ers tight end’s vocal love of the business, and you can see some highlights below:

On learning of Kittle’s love of wrestling: “I kept hearing about George Kittle and then I kept seeing him post stuff, and every time he had the ball, Stone Cold’s music would play. I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy is so awesome.’”

On how Kittle helps wrestling: “He makes wrestling seem cool. Where people grew out of WWE or people are like, ‘I don’t watch wrestling anymore, I did when I was kid though.’ He’s a very well-known athlete on one of the best teams in the world, and he loves WWE, so I think that makes us look really cool.”

On potentially winning the Royal Rumble and the 49ers winning the Super Bowl: “We could have Super Bowl rings. We could have WWE Women’s Championship rings. We could throw a big party in the Bay Area. We could throw a parade.”