Bayley Admits She Was Nervous About Cutting Her Hair, Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Bayley discussed being nervous about cutting her hair, Vince McMahon’s reaction, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bayley on the idea for her ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ talk show: “They just text me a couple of days before TV, and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this talk show for you.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to have a talk show? Like, what, why? What am I going to talk about?’ It was not my idea at all. I just had no idea why they wanted to do that, but I was like, alright, cool. They must think I’m kind of entertaining and they like how I talk now. So, I was really nervous about it, but I was excited. The way they had it mapped out was a typical talk show. It was like, ‘Alright, we’re going to have two chairs here, and then we’re going to have the set here and this.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. You guys are giving me a talk show. I’m going to set it up how I want to.’ So, I’m like, ‘We need a door, we need a big chair. I don’t want my guests to have a chair.’ I thought it would be funny to have a random door in the middle of the ring. It’s hilarious and fun. And you should see them carrying the door into the ring. It takes like 10 people, and I have to thank them every time. I’m like, ‘Thank you guys, I know it’s a pain in the ass.'”

On wanting her talk show character to be different from her in-ring character: “I didn’t want to be like my in-ring character who has a talk show. That just felt weird to me. I’m trying to grow my character a little different – a little insane, aggressive – I don’t know. I just wanted to be a whole different type of character. I couldn’t tell if I wanted to be this talk show host that’s trying too hard or trying too hard to look the part, or do I just want to look ridiculous? Either way, I wanted to look stupid and funny and just poke fun at the idea.”

On making the decision to cut her hair and Vince McMahon’s reaction: “I was so nervous. I took me at least a week to get used to it. I was pretty shaken up. Everybody was there, which made me feel really special. My hair was a big deal, and my ponytail is what I made a living off of. So, it was very nerve-wracking. This all came together so fast where I pitched cutting my hair and changing my character and all this stuff within a three-day span. I was so nervous, and then I had to go show Vince. He was in the production office, and I walked in. I’m like, ‘Alright, Vince, here I am.’ He kind of stared at me for a second, and then I spun around to make sure he knows that I cut my hair. I just did this awkward spin, and he goes, ‘Looks awesome!’”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.