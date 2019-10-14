wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Has Lost Her Patience, RAW Preview Featuring The Second Half of the Draft, Eric Young Reacts To Draft Pick

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Smackdown 10-11-19

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley gave a brief comment after her recent change in appearance and Smackdown title win last Friday night.

She wrote: “I have completely lost my patience.

– WWE has released the following bullet points as a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will feature the second half of the WWE Draft.

* Lynch and Banks to renew hostilities and determine first pick on Night 2 of WWE Draft

* The Viking Raiders to challenge Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode for the Raw Tag Team Titles

– Eric Young reacted to getting drafted to RAW in a post on Instagram:

