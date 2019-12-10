Bayley On What She Misses About Her Independent Wrestling Days, How Sasha Banks Has Been There for Her on the Road, Her Dream Match

Bayley was on The Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T and talked about a variety of topics including what she misses about independent wrestling, how Sasha Banks has been there for her, and what her dream match would be. Highlights are below.

On what she misses about independent wrestling: “I think I miss traveling as friends-friends, because the people that I trained with, we were training together for hours every week, twice a week, sometimes three times a week, and they were my first, I don’t know how to explain it, first family in wrestling, first real friends, and we go on our road trips, just the struggle together is now funny to look back on, and it’s really, really, like I have such deep connections with those people and such strong friendships because we all kind of took care of each other when we needed to, so I guess I kind of miss that. I mean you have it in WWE of course, I have Sasha Banks, but just something like that was special, and learning together, learning the ropes together, learning wrestling together was really cool. I don’t miss sleeping on paper beds or anything.”

On how she stays focused on the road: “I think for me, this lifestyle is so fast-paced that I don’t even have time to think about anything else. I guess it could be said the other way around too, where you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s so fast-paced I just fall into the rock star lifestyle,’ but for me, it’s so fast-paced that I was like, ‘Oh, I need to keep up,’ and make sure, all the women are so good, I want to be as good or be better, and having Sasha, honestly, is probably my main help, because I think she is the greatest and she’s always really focused, even though she’s younger than me, she’s kind of like the bigger sister or the mom to me where she kind of holds me down, I guess. You definitely need that person on the road with you to keep you sane and focused and be your friend and be your ear and your shoulder and all that stuff, and that really, really helps. But I think I just keep setting small goals for myself every few months and that definitely helps. And write things down, and if something’s not working, figure out why. Definitely have fun.”

On what her dream match would be: “There’s two that come to mind. I would say me and Sasha against Trish and Lita. It used to just be me vs. Lita, but I think as the years have gone on, I think I need to see myself and Sasha against Trish and Lita, and that would be, I could retire after that, that’d be the coolest ever.”

