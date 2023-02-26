Bayley Is Proud of Damage CTRL Seven Months After Debut

It’s been seven months since Damage CTRL debuted as a faction at WWE Summerslam and Bayley is proud of how far they’ve come. In a post on Instagram, she praised the group for their work in that time.

She wrote: “I’m so damn proud of #DamageCTRL. Since we debuted together 7 months ago, my girls have been thrown into the fire and have not slowed down. One of them wasn’t even working for the company when she got the call, and the other came straight from an injury. I can’t say everyone would’ve done that, but they did. Not knowing what the future held, @imkingkota and @iyo_sky took a leap of faith – joining me in a very crucial time for all of our careers. They trusted my vision. They saw what I saw. They felt it. They know that even after nearly 15 years in this business, there is still so much they have left to do. And that’s why WE will be successful. I’ve done a lot, but I haven’t done it all and that eats at me every single day. And I know I can get it done with Dakota and Iyo by my side. I know that these tag titles mean as much to them as they do to me. I know that it’s more than just a championship for them, it’s a second chance at a dream.

This Monday, the future shines over the past and the present.”