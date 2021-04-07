Bayley Isn’t Sure Why She Doesn’t Have A Wrestlemania Match

In an interview with Talksport, Bayley spoke about not having a match at this year’s Wrestlemania and noted that she isn’t sure why she isn’t included. Here are highlights:

On why she doesn’t have a match at Wrestlemania: “I cannot give you an honest answer, dude. I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”

On if something could be added at the last minute: “Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

On pitching ideas to creative: “I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people. My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open.”

On what she’d do if a spot opened up: “I would challenge Lita. I would just whoop Lita’s little behind. Then my childhood could be happy and complete. Or I would jump the barricade and slap Michael Cole’s headset off. Tell him to get in the ring and we’ll settle it once and for all.”