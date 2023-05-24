wrestling / News

Bayley & IYO SKY Send Message Of Support To Dakota Kai Ahead of Surgery

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam Bayley Dakota Kai Io Shirai Damage CTRL Image Credit: WWE

Bayley and IYO SKY sent their Damage CTRL sister Dakota Kai a message of support after it was reported that she needs surgery. As noted, Kai will need surgery to fix the a torn ACL she suffered two weeks ago on Smackdown. Bayley and SKY posted to Twitter to share a video as you can see below.

There’s no word on how long Kai will be out following the surgery.

