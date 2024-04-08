wrestling / News
Bayley Defeats IYO SKY, Captures WWE Women’s Title At WrestleMania 40
Bayley got her retribution against Damage CTRL by defeating IYO SKY to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 night two. Bayley defeated her former stablemate at Sunday’s PPV, pinning SKY after a back suplex, a top-rope elbow drop and a rose plant.
The win marks the start of Bayley’s second run with the title and ends SKY’s reign at 247 days. SKY won the championship from Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in August of last year when she cashed in Money in the Bank.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.
What a #WrestleMania entrance for @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/27GUATkU30
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
#Bayley looks to dethrone #IYOSKY at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/TdF9gg3rVc
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
LONG LIVE WOMEN'S WRESTLING.
Unreal from Iyo Sky and Bayley.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/sg4TDDNxVd
— (🦥) (@deonteddj) April 8, 2024
DING DONG! #Bayley WINS!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2V17JQoAK
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
