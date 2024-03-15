Bayley Never Thought IYO SKY Would Be Her First WrestleMania Singles Match

Bayley is set to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40, and she recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming match. Bayley on Xfinity Hangouts about facing SKY at next month’s PPV and said she never thought SKY would be her first singles opponent at the PPV.

“That is something I never thought would happen,” Bayley said (per Fightful). “I used to think my first singles match was going to be with Sasha [Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone]. Then I started thinking maybe it was going to be with Bianca [Bianca Belair]. The fact that it’s IYO is mind-blowing.”

She added, “When I envision my matches and I put my matches together, in my mind, as I see myself doing this stuff, I’m wrestling as good as IYO SKY. Then I watch myself do it and I’m like, ‘Oh God, that looks nothing like I thought it was going to look like. That’s terrible.’ Now I have to get in there with her. It’s intimidating because she does things no one else can do. It will be an honor to take (the title) off of IYO.”