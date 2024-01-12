Bayley On Jinder Mahal Trending on Twitter: ‘Jinder Loves Money’

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Bayley reacted to Jinder Mahal trending on Twitter earlier this week, as a result of AEW CEO Tony Khan mentioning him. Khan responded to a tweet from the USA Network to chastise WWE for putting Mahal in a title match even though he hasn’t won any matches in a year. This led to a firestorm on Twitter between fans, wrestlers and others. But it did get Mahal trending.

Bayley said: “I just think wrestling is the coolest and the funniest. The best thing about Twitter and wrestling fans, wrestling fans more so than any other sport, just love giving their opinion and think they’re always right. That’s how they feel. To me, it’s entertaining to watch. It’s also awesome to see people care this much about wrestling. It makes you want to tune in. If you’re not a WWE fan, ‘Well now I kind of want to see what they’re going to do’ or if you’re not a fan of watching Dynamite, you kind of want to tune in to see if they’re going to do something back. It just makes it fun. That’s what we’re all here to do, and it just makes more money [Laughs]. Jinder loves money.“