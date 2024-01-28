Bayley Learned To Be a Leader In NXT, Recalls Getting Advice From Steve Austin

Bayley recently reflected on her experience in NXT and getting advice from Steve Austin. The 2024 women’s Royal Rumble winner spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc)”

On getting advice from Austin: “He called me and we talked for like an hour and that was literally like the same night that I messaged him, and he told me all these things, basically about being more aggressive. It’s okay to be the good guy and get people behind you, but when you’re in the ring you really want to turn that aggressiveness in on your opponent, and gauge in and focus on them more so than the fans at certain points in the match.'”

On what she learned in NXT: “I really learned how to be a leader then. It was awesome. I don’t think without that year I’d be able to be who I am today to the full level like starting a faction or being able to help these girls come to Raw and SmackDown for the first time. Just having the experience that I had in NXT, I felt confident to help them and guide them in the right direction whether it’s behind the scenes or in the ring.”

