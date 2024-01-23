Bayley Says She Loves The Current Version Of Damage CTRL

Bayley’s Damage CTRL stable has expanded in recent months, and the Smackdown star loves the group in its current state. The group added Kairi Sane and Asuka in November at WWE Crown Jewel, and Bayley spoke on Under the Ring about the group’s current lineup.

“I mean, I love it,” Bayley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t just like it; I love it. I was actually thinking about this not too — I mean a few days ago; I was going to make this big, old sappy post about it, but I’ll just share it here.”

She continued, “I just think it’s insane the group of women that I have in this group, in this faction. It started out with IYO and Dakota, obviously, and it’s two women that you didn’t get to see on the main shows, and they’ve already shown what they can do, especially IYO being the champion right now.”