Bayley on Main Roster Women Being Jealous Of the Time They Got on NXT, If They Were Pushed to Hold Back

On the latest Swerve City Podcast, Bayley discussed her time in NXT when the Horsewomen were laying the groundwork for the Women’s Evolution and how the women on Raw and Smackdown envied the freedom they had. While Bayley is happy to acknowledge that the seeds were planted by more than just the NXT Horsewemon – herself, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair — she noted that they were given all the freedom they needed to go all out every night and do their best to get over. She discussed how some of the women on the main roster envied the time they were getting and how they were never told to hold back. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On if they got told to pull back what they were doing in NXT: “No, we never got that. Not even like, Triple H let us do whatever. Our coaches let us do whatever, you know? They were loving that we were going all out every single night. Not just on TakeOvers or TVs, [but] during these [house] shows. It was so hard not to, because these fans were ready for it. They were hungry for women’s wrestling to be as awesome as they know it could be.”

On the main roster women being jealous of the NXT division: “But like as far as the girls, you know, I remember Natalya would always talk about — because she would come be on the shows, I’ve teamed with her a bunch on NXT. But she’d be like, ‘Yeah, you guys just get so much time, and you get the opportunity and TV time to tell these stories.’ And you could tell some of the girls on Raw or SmackDown were kind of jealous and being like, ‘Damn. But you guys get that time, that’s why it’s so awesome, and that’s why fans enjoy it.’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, we do! I don’t really know what to tell you, I’m sorry.’ It’s not like they were mad at us for it, it was like they were jealous of it. It’s like ‘Damn, I wish we could have that.’ And it took a long time, but I think once it started catching on and Takeovers and all that stuff. I don’t want to say it was just us. Obviously, it’s not [just] us four, but we were a thing and we relied on each other a lot.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.