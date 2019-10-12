WWE News: Bayley Has a Message for the Fans, 205 Live Highlights and Notes, WWE Now Recaps Night 1 of Draft

– During last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to regain the Smackdown women’s title. After the match, she spoke to Cathy Kelley who asked about her new look. Before the match, Bayley sported a new look and also destroyed the the inflatable, arm-waving tube men for her entrance.

Bayley told Kelly after the event, “Cathy, did you hear me out there today? Right now, 5 seconds ago. To the fans, I said, ‘Screw all of you’, and that includes you.” You can check out that clip below. Bayley also shared an Instagram post with her message for the fans.

– WWE 205 Live was back on the air last night. This week, Ariya Daivari beat Chris Bey. Also, Tom Phillips joined the announce team, calling the show alongside Aiden English. Also on the show, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch faced Drew Gulak and Tony Nese. Finally, Brian Kendrick beat Akira Tozawa in a No DQ Match.







This week's show also featured a video package for Isaiah Scott, now that the Cruiserweight title has been rebranded as the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

– WWE Now recapped the first night of the WWE Draft.