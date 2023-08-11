Bayley Hated Missing WrestleMania 37 Due to Injury, Says She Was ‘Boiling Inside’

Bayley missed out on WrestleMania 37 due to an injury, and she recently recalled how much she hated missing out on the show. Bayley missed the PPV, which took place in Tampa in 2021 as audiences were starting to be allowed amid the pandmic, and returned as WWE was back in the ThunderDome. She then suffered a torn ACL before the company was able to go out on the road again and she spoke about the frustration in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“So, let’s just start there [with WrestleMania],” she said. ” That was the stinger that really messed me up. After everything I’d done, I didn’t get to wrestle at WrestleMania. So that was the one time we were in front of fans, and then we were back in front of screens, then they put me back on and then I got hurt. So I was boiling inside for the longest time while I was injured. That’s why I knew I needed to bring in some reinforcements, to make sure that that would never happen again. Dakota and Iyo, I love you.”

Bayley returned at SummerSlam 2022 with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as Damage CTRL. SKY is now the WWE Women’s Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank at last weekend’s SummerSlam 2023.