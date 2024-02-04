– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, top title contender Bayley noted that not being included on a WrestleMania 40 banner is something that fuels her. She commented on not being featured on a banner and marketing materials for the event, despite winning the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it’s been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner, and I’m not on it. They put freaking Bianca [on it]. You know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley. I set a damn record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did on Saturday, to make history. So if they don’t want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I’ll wait for it. Because I don’t need them, I don’t need the sheep, I don’t need anybody. I just need my Damage CTRL and I need my beautiful heart and soul and my vision to never give up, John Cena.”

Bayley is scheduled to challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL. The event will be held on April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.